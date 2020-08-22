Sign in to add and modify your software
The best job app for actors, singers, dancers, crew and media creatives. Daily new jobs, castings and auditions all over Europe. An excellent complement to your StagePool account - now on your Android device!
Publishing thousands of productions and job offers monthly, StagePool is the best chance for performers and crew to find their next job!
StagePool offer you:
individually optimized job search
faster and easier job application
notifications on job matches (optional)
personal CV and Sedcard with photos and work samples
your next dream job directly in your account
Europe's biggest crew- and performer directory
exclusive member coaching and customer service