StagePool Jobs & Castings for Android

By StagePool.com Free

Developer's Description

By StagePool.com

The best job app for actors, singers, dancers, crew and media creatives. Daily new jobs, castings and auditions all over Europe. An excellent complement to your StagePool account - now on your Android device!

Publishing thousands of productions and job offers monthly, StagePool is the best chance for performers and crew to find their next job!

StagePool offer you:

individually optimized job search

faster and easier job application

notifications on job matches (optional)

personal CV and Sedcard with photos and work samples

your next dream job directly in your account

Europe's biggest crew- and performer directory

exclusive member coaching and customer service

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.13

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 3.0.13

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

