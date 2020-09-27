Sign in to add and modify your software
All new staff.am mobile app is here. staff.am is Armenia's leading job hunt platform. You can now register as a job-seeker, create your complete online CV and apply to open job positions with just one click. staff.am also offeres the best online and classroom trainings in Armenia, information about leading employers and their benefits, which will make your job search experience a blast. Don't want to miss another opportunity? Simply create a subscriptions now, and start receiving relevant job offers, track when your application has been processed and a lot of other cool features.
Staff.am Features
Register and create online CV
Apply to open positions with online CV
Track online application and get notifications from HR
Search and view open job positions
Search and view employers
Search and view trainings
Create subscriptions and receive job alerts
Apply filters to view jobs in a specific industry, region or of a specific type
Contact us directly from the app
What is staff.am?
staff.am is the fastest growing jobs and career marketplace in Armenia. We provide AI powered job hunt platform combined with powerful Applicant Tracking System, that brings a whole new meaning to HR with its end-to-end recruitment experience. staff.am is the leading career platform in Armenia, with presense in other CIS countries as well.