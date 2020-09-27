Join or Sign In

Staff.am for iOS

All new staff.am mobile app is here. staff.am is Armenia's leading job hunt platform. You can now register as a job-seeker, create your complete online CV and apply to open job positions with just one click. staff.am also offeres the best online and classroom trainings in Armenia, information about leading employers and their benefits, which will make your job search experience a blast. Don't want to miss another opportunity? Simply create a subscriptions now, and start receiving relevant job offers, track when your application has been processed and a lot of other cool features.

Staff.am Features

Register and create online CV

Apply to open positions with online CV

Track online application and get notifications from HR

Search and view open job positions

Search and view employers

Search and view trainings

Create subscriptions and receive job alerts

Apply filters to view jobs in a specific industry, region or of a specific type

Contact us directly from the app

What is staff.am?

staff.am is the fastest growing jobs and career marketplace in Armenia. We provide AI powered job hunt platform combined with powerful Applicant Tracking System, that brings a whole new meaning to HR with its end-to-end recruitment experience. staff.am is the leading career platform in Armenia, with presense in other CIS countries as well.

What's new in version 2.4.2

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 2.4.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
