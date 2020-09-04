Could we live more than one real life?

We have only one chance to live this wonderful but tricky life. Should we be less careful and way more risky or on the contrary, should we think of each next step? It is not that easy to answer this question, isnt it? However, let us imagine that we do have a golden chance to experience our life several times - in other words try as much as possible in order to get the best possible result.

The idea sounds good! Are you ready to take your personal chance of changing reality right now? Do it with the help of life simulator Staff. It is an interesting and unusual way to create your own virtual version of real life: eat well, sleep tight, work hard, buy a house and sure take a catOh! Do not forget to fix socket in the bedroom! So you see, in our life simulator everything depends only on you!

Take a pen and write down your tasks for today!

Welcome to the new house, now it will be your sweet home! Starting from this moment you will be responsible for such variety of household duties as hanging wallpapers, changing floors, fixing all sockets and many other crucially important things! Wait a second! Holding a house costs a lot nowadays! Have you got some money to spend on it?

At this exact point our life simulator converts into a job simulator! It means that you are provided with wide range of job opportunities and every day you are required to work hard and earn money to make your home warm and comfortable.

Actually, it is pretty the same logic as in real life: we need to work to get everything we want.

Lyrics aside! Here goes the game description.

Every single day you will face with different problems and all of them have to be solved as soon as possible. Thus, you will work hard and fulfill plenty of diverse tasks: serve as a waiter in restaurant, put out fires and save people, feed pets and clean apartments, etc. The job simulator will be of great help for you in learning dozens of professional fields and joining any staff.

What is necessary to mention is that domestic chores will appear on a regular basis. House design game is aimed at advancing living facilities daily from all aspects. Hence, you will not get bored for sure!

Remember, that being a hardworking person and earning money is the only way for you to fix a new house and please beloved person.

The distinctive features of the app.

Inspiring structure of levels: each of them opens new unique opportunities. It is one of the popular house design games, where you are offered to build dream house.

Breathtaking storytelling: the game motivates you to act! Every action is provided with detailed story and possible consequences.

Cost accounting guide: you will learn how to calculate money. You will balance between high cost of different facilities and restrictions of earned salary.

Goal-oriented tasks: to work or not to work that is the question! Every single action is a part of a big strategy that will lead you to the desired result.

Take a challenge and check yourself could you live more than one real life?