In search of fun ball games?

Do you want to go down with a jump ball, smash platforms in a drop stack ball gameplay?

Introducing Stack Ball 2020, which is a cool and super fun bounce and smash game with stunning effects and the most motivational music to help you relax and relieve stress. Tap to bounce through the platforms and get the ball to victory In one of the most interesting ballgames of 2020.

BOUNCE THE BALL TO VICTORY

This stress relieves hyper-casual game offers the most fun bouncing ball gameplay with simple tap controls. With colorful effects and motivational music, your skills will be put on a test as you try to tap and bounce the ball through the helix platforms to go down to the end. Bounce through the colorful platforms and avoid the black platforms so the jump ball doesnt shatter.

DIFFICULTY, SHAPES AND COLOR PALLETES

The shapes in this tap bounce ball game are constantly changing as you play and progress in levels. To relieve stress but also to challenge your skills this blast ball game offers an easy to legend difficulty. Every level has a different color palette you need to follow. Bounce only through the colorful parts of the platforms to keep the ball safe until the end of the levels.

COMPETE AND SHARE YOUR BEST SCORES

This super-addictive smash ball game offers you the chance to compete with friends for the best scores. Try to complete all the levels you can and get the ball through all the platforms to get the highest scores and become the ultimate player. Share your best scores with others!

STACK BALL 2020 FEATURES

- Stress relieve hyper-casual ball stack 3d game

- Simple tap controls to smash platforms

- Stunning effects and motivational music

- Tap and bounce the ball through the blast ball platforms

- Go down but avoid the black parts of the platforms

- The shapes and color palettes are changing each level

- Easy to legend difficulty modes

- Complete for the best scores in the ball game

Now go tap to bounce the ball & crash through the platforms to get it to victory.

Download the ultimate go down bounce smash quest!

Credits:

Awesome music provided by Bensound and some icons provided by icons8