Saint Paul's is a primary school located in the Foxbar area of Paisley Renfrewshire . We are proud to present our new and interactive smartphone app. It has been designed for the benefit of staff , parents and carers and for those with an interest in staying informed and up to date with matters relating to activities within our school .

Receive up to the minute news and information via push messages , or contact us using our in-app email . With these and many other features we aim to enhance our engagement with the school community by providing our users with an enjoyable convenient on-line experience .