St. Paul's for iOS

Developer's Description

Saint Paul's is a primary school located in the Foxbar area of Paisley Renfrewshire . We are proud to present our new and interactive smartphone app. It has been designed for the benefit of staff , parents and carers and for those with an interest in staying informed and up to date with matters relating to activities within our school .

Receive up to the minute news and information via push messages , or contact us using our in-app email . With these and many other features we aim to enhance our engagement with the school community by providing our users with an enjoyable convenient on-line experience .

What's new in version 1.2

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
