Welcome to the St. Pauls Lutheran School mobile app!
ST. PAULS LUTHERAN SCHOOL is a premier brand, delivering first-rate Christian basic education to
children of school going age in Ghana. Education at St. Pauls Lutheran school is geared toward one
goal - steering students towards a successful future and providing an exceptional educational
experience that cannot be provided by anyone else! Thus, in addition to the Ghana Education Service
(GES) curriculum, other 21st century knowledge and skills such as Critical Thinking, Leadership, Music
and Entrepreneurship are taught. Social activities include reading competitions, community outreach
initiatives and healthy sporting activities to keep active minds and bodies. With a solid foundation built
on proven educational methodologies and innovative teaching approaches, our School has consistently
placed among the top 5% of prestigious Grade A Schools in the national Basic Education Certificate
Exam (BECE). Our students continue to make us proud each day, by maintaining a healthy moral and
academic position in their secondary school of choice, thereby laying a solid foundation for a fruitful
future.
For more information, please download our app or visit us online at
http://lutheranschoolsghana.com/our-schools/st-pauls/
St. Pauls Lutheran School
Kanda Ave, Accra, Ghana
+233 501 397027 | +233 501 397026
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.