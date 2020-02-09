Welcome to the St. Pauls Lutheran School mobile app!

ST. PAULS LUTHERAN SCHOOL is a premier brand, delivering first-rate Christian basic education to

children of school going age in Ghana. Education at St. Pauls Lutheran school is geared toward one

goal - steering students towards a successful future and providing an exceptional educational

experience that cannot be provided by anyone else! Thus, in addition to the Ghana Education Service

(GES) curriculum, other 21st century knowledge and skills such as Critical Thinking, Leadership, Music

and Entrepreneurship are taught. Social activities include reading competitions, community outreach

initiatives and healthy sporting activities to keep active minds and bodies. With a solid foundation built

on proven educational methodologies and innovative teaching approaches, our School has consistently

placed among the top 5% of prestigious Grade A Schools in the national Basic Education Certificate

Exam (BECE). Our students continue to make us proud each day, by maintaining a healthy moral and

academic position in their secondary school of choice, thereby laying a solid foundation for a fruitful

future.

For more information, please download our app or visit us online at

http://lutheranschoolsghana.com/our-schools/st-pauls/

St. Pauls Lutheran School

Kanda Ave, Accra, Ghana

+233 501 397027 | +233 501 397026