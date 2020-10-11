Join or Sign In

St. Paul's Garda Credit Union Ltd for Android

Secure Log in

- Biometric login provides a quick and secure method for you to log in.

Balances at a glance and online payments

- View all of your balances

- Make transfers to other accounts

- Set up direct debits or standing orders

- Make online payments

- Manage and add new Payees

Apply for a loan and be approved from wherever you are

- The online loan calculator allows you to check how much interest you would pay back on your loan.

- With the online loan application, you can uploads your supporting documents and see your application status from your account.

- E-signatures technology allows you to e-sign documents for your loan so you can get approved (and paid) faster!

Manage your profile

- Easily update your personal details and change your password and PIN without having to contact your Credit Union

version 1.0.4.0807201230

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.0.4.0807201230

Android
Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
