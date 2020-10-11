Join or Sign In

St. Paul's Convent School for iOS

By Radical Point LLP Free

Developer's Description

By Radical Point LLP

St. Paul's Convent school Dasuya app is an innovative approach for Communication between School Admin, Teachers and Parents.It will develop strong relationship among teacher , admin and parent.

Parent can track the buses and will get notification on bus arrival. Parent can access homework and notice very quickly.Parent will able to see list of all holiday. Parent can also see the all video of subject. Parent can also check performance of their kids.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

