St Paul's CofE Primary School for iOS

Developer's Description

St Paul's CofE (c) Primary School Official app for parents.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news from the school receive notifications and view calendar events, you can even download the calendar directly onto your phone.

At St Paul's we believe that we are, 'A welcoming Christian place of learning where everyone feels valued.

We offer an exciting and inclusive curriculum and all staff work hard to help children not only make outstanding progress during their time with us but also feel happy and cared for whilst becoming curious, independent and enthusiastic citizens.

As a result, pupils behave very well and they are happy and excited about coming to school.

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 7.0.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

