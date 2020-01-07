St Paul's, with its world-famous dome, is an iconic feature of the London skyline. Step inside and you can enjoy the Cathedral's awe-inspiring interior, and uncover fascinating stories about its history.

This App is an audio and video tour of the highlights of the Cathedral and will tell you about its history, architecture and some of the people buried in the crypt.

Available in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Mandarin, Japanese and Korean.

Wifi or mobile data is required to stream video content.