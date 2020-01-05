X

St Patrick's Day 3D Gravity Emoji Keyboard Theme for Android

By Launcher Theme Designs Free

Developer's Description

By Launcher Theme Designs

Celebrate St Patrick's day with great zeal! Apply this beautiful keyboard to personalize phone. This is unique design for your keyboard. Enjoy thousands of free emoji and smooth typing experience will make you happy. This is an impressive keyboard because it has some extra features which will make your mind fascinated.

Awesome keyboard wallpaper

This is the latest design which will provide you awesome wallpaper with gravity elements which you can shake as you want by your hand activity

More interesting keyboard

This become more interesting when you type on the keyboard honeybee start flying. These features will be surprised you. you will have amazing experience after using this keyboard.

Multilingual typing

Multilingual typing to support your local language. Choose your input language to chat

Large emoji selection:

When you feel that words are not enough to express your feelings, try sending an emoji! A large selection of emoji is pre-installed. get emoji and GIF, you can make your audio or video to send someone.

Smart prediction

This is smart keyboard that predict very fast. Gesture typing with dynamic floating preview. Auto correct and smart next word suggestion

More benefits available

3D keyboard with HD graphics and high-quality theme. All these features will totally change your keyboard. You can enjoy with great pomp and show. If you want to get theme for wallpaper then, search it and apply we have also launched wallpaper and icons style so that you can give perfect look to match the keyboard. This keyboard works on many languages. set your language and start chat to friends and feel awesome.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 10001001

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 10001001

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

