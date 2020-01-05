Developed in partnership with Digistorm Education, this app is designed to allow St Patricks College parents, teachers and students to access important information about events and daily activities at the College.

The St Patricks College app is updated daily to ensure that the school community is able to keep their finger on the pulse of the school. The app includes the following information:

Calendar:

The event calendar ensures that you are constantly up-to-date and in the loop with the events of St Patricks College. Not sure when the Fete is on? Check the calendar.

Notices:

The notices section keeps you informed of important daily notices as they become available. Buses are late? The notice section will alert you.

Newsletter:

Receive the latest newsletter directly through the app, or peruse the newsletter archive. No more lost newsletters in school bags.

Map:

The St Patricks College map allows you to quickly and easily find locations throughout the college. Not sure of where the uniform shop is? Search the map and it will show you.

Contact:

Call and email important college contacts. Want to speak to the College Reception? Call them straight from the app.

Customise:

Sign up for the notices and events that you wish to know about.