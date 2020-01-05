X

St Patrick's College - REALM for Android

By Digistorm Education Free

Developer's Description

By Digistorm Education

Developed in partnership with Digistorm Education, this app is designed to allow St Patricks College parents, teachers and students to access important information about events and daily activities at the College.

The St Patricks College app is updated daily to ensure that the school community is able to keep their finger on the pulse of the school. The app includes the following information:

Calendar:

The event calendar ensures that you are constantly up-to-date and in the loop with the events of St Patricks College. Not sure when the Fete is on? Check the calendar.

Notices:

The notices section keeps you informed of important daily notices as they become available. Buses are late? The notice section will alert you.

Newsletter:

Receive the latest newsletter directly through the app, or peruse the newsletter archive. No more lost newsletters in school bags.

Map:

The St Patricks College map allows you to quickly and easily find locations throughout the college. Not sure of where the uniform shop is? Search the map and it will show you.

Contact:

Call and email important college contacts. Want to speak to the College Reception? Call them straight from the app.

Customise:

Sign up for the notices and events that you wish to know about.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.0.20

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 6.0.20

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping