This App is developed by Mr. Bipul Sarkar, Computer Teacher of our School who has made it possible for the parents of our school to navigate the School Website very easily. User do not have to open browser and can easily open the app to open the website. User can also get the messages related to school activities as a Push Notification within the app. Various notice regarding the school and events along with co-curricular activities are also available within the app.