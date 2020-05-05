Sign in to add and modify your software
1.Vicar Message - Vicar message.
2.Managing Committee - Information about the committee members.
3.Spiritual Organisation - Information about the spiritual organisation.
4.Parish Directory - All the Members of church listed under Head of family.
5.Service timings - Service timings of the church.
6.News & Events - News and events of the church.
7.Family Prayer Units - Family prayer unit details.
8.Prayer Requests - Prayer requests submitted for the prayer offerings.
9.Bible - Old and New Testaments.
10.Publications - New publications under the church.
11.Contact us. - Various contact details.
12.Our Church - Details about the church.