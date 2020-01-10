CONNECTING PARENTS AND SCHOOL
Timeline
- Find out information about upcoming events and programs.
- Experience dynamic media like photos, videos of different programs.
Explore
- Routine to keep track of class and exam routines.
- Assignment Update to view daily assignments .
- Progress Report enables parents to visualize the exact progress of their children
- Attendance to be sure if their child is present in school/college.
- Bus Route & GPS Tracking
- Complaints and Feedback, Leave Note, Library System and many more..
Notifications
- School/College Calendar to get information on academic days, holidays, celebrations, exams, vacation & all important dates.
- News & Events to see the events happening in school/college and also add an reminder.
- SMS notifications
Appreciation/ Suggestions
- Message privately to school/college
Downloads
- Download study materials provided by your school/college
- St. Mary's School App
