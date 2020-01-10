CONNECTING PARENTS AND SCHOOL

Timeline

- Find out information about upcoming events and programs.

- Experience dynamic media like photos, videos of different programs.

Explore

- Routine to keep track of class and exam routines.

- Assignment Update to view daily assignments .

- Progress Report enables parents to visualize the exact progress of their children

- Attendance to be sure if their child is present in school/college.

- Bus Route & GPS Tracking

- Complaints and Feedback, Leave Note, Library System and many more..

Notifications

- School/College Calendar to get information on academic days, holidays, celebrations, exams, vacation & all important dates.

- News & Events to see the events happening in school/college and also add an reminder.

- SMS notifications

Appreciation/ Suggestions

- Message privately to school/college

Downloads

- Download study materials provided by your school/college

- St. Mary's School App