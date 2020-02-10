X

St. Mary's School ICSE for Android

By Intellinects Ventures Free

Developer's Description

By Intellinects Ventures

St. Mary's School ICSE, Mumbai is pleased to announce it's very own mobile App powered by Intellinects Ventures!!

Parents, students, staff and other stakeholders can download this app now to get all school related information easily through a mobile device.

The app includes all the information you really need to know - News, School Calendar, School Council, contact lists & links to useful resources. There are also critical alerts for news that just can't wait.

The App provides you the following information:

- News

- Calendar of Events

- Faculty profiles

- Principal Message

- Roll of Honour

- Videos of school events

- and more

Full Specifications

What's new in version 12.7

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 12.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping