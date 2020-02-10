The St. Marys app allows for communication at the touch of a button.
Stay connected to St. Marys Catholic Primary School Darwin from wherever you are.
Keep up to date with the latest news and events.
- Ring or email us with the push of a button.
- View the latest editions of the school newsletters.
- View the full list of menu items
- Stay up to date on upcoming events and functions.
- Receive reminders and alerts to school events
