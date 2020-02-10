X

The St. Marys app allows for communication at the touch of a button.

Stay connected to St. Marys Catholic Primary School Darwin from wherever you are.

Keep up to date with the latest news and events.

- Ring or email us with the push of a button.

- View the latest editions of the school newsletters.

- View the full list of menu items

- Stay up to date on upcoming events and functions.

- Receive reminders and alerts to school events

Contact us: Ring or email us with the push of a button.

Newsletter: View the latest editions of the school newsletters.

Canteen List: View the full list of menu items

Calendar: Stay up to date on upcoming events and functions.

Updates: Receive reminders and alerts to school events

What's new in version 4.5.1

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 4.5.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
