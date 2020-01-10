The St. Mary's Sale App keeps students, families and the broader school community connected and up to date with the latest information from St. Mary's School.
App features include:
News panel with a latest news feed direct from the school website
Notifications system allowing you to subscribe to alerts and reminders from the school
Events calendar providing a listing of upcoming events
Documents library which contains newsletters, forms and policies
Gallery which showcases school life through images and video
Contact information and website link
The St. Mary's School App is brought to you through the Victorian Catholic Schools Website Service (VCSWS) and powered by Fraynework.
