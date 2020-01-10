St. Marys Safe is the official safety app of St. Marys University Calgary. It is the only app that integrates with St. Marys University's safety and security systems. Safety and Security has worked to develop a unique app that provides students, faculty and staff with added safety on the St. Marys University campus. The app will send you important safety alerts and provide instant access to campus safety resources.

St. Marys Safe features include:

- Mobile Bluelight: Send your location to St. Marys University security in real-time in case of a crisis

- Friend Walk: Send your location to a friend, who can watch you walk home in real-time.

- Emergency Contacts: Contact the correct services for the St. Marys University area in case of an emergency or a non-emergency concern

- Tip Reporting: Multiple ways to report a safety/security concern directly to St. Marys University security.

- Safety notifications: Receive instant notifications and instructions from campus safety when on-campus emergencies occur.

- Emergency Plans: Learn what to do in case of an emergency

- WorkAlone: Use the app to "check in" with you periodically while working alone or during late hours. If you don't respond, the app will alert Campus Security.

- Campus safety resources: access all important safety resources in one convenient app.

Download today and ensure that youre prepared in the event of an emergency.