St: Mary's Public School Thamarachal for Android

By stmarysthamarachal Free

Developer's Description

By stmarysthamarachal

St. Marys Public School was started twenty five years ago in a humble manner with just 18 students. Today it has grown to a full fledged senior secondary school catering to the educational needs of the children in and around Thamarachal. Our school is affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education and is an ISO 9001:2008 certified institution.

St. Marys Public School is managed by the St. Marys Charitable Society under St. Marys Jacobite Church and it has been a centre of learning to impart quality education to children. The location of our school at the foothills of St. Marys Jacobite Church provides an ambient, divine atmosphere for effective learning.

St. Marys School offers remarkable balanced approach in the field of academic with an extra ordinary group of people the faculty students and staff who combine together to create an unique learning environment.

What's new in version 1.2

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
