The St Mary's app allows for communication at the touch of a button.

Stay connected to St Mary's Primary School from where ever you are via your phone.

Our school community believes that it is important for parents and teachers to work together to provide the best possible education for its children. Children learn best when parents and teachers support each other.

The aim of the school, is to provide a variety of learning experiences that will contribute to the development of the whole person. In such an environment the child will develop the ability to inquire, evaluate and appreciate all the wonderful experiences life has to offer.

Keep up to date with all the latest news and events.

Ring or email us with the push of a button.

Newsletter: View our latest newsletters.

Lunch order: Full list of all items

Calendar: Stay up to date on upcoming events and functions.