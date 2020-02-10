X

St Mary's Primary School Mooroopna for Android

By eMVee design Free

Developer's Description

By eMVee design

The St Mary's app allows for communication at the touch of a button.

Stay connected to St Mary's Primary School from where ever you are via your phone.

Our school community believes that it is important for parents and teachers to work together to provide the best possible education for its children. Children learn best when parents and teachers support each other.

The aim of the school, is to provide a variety of learning experiences that will contribute to the development of the whole person. In such an environment the child will develop the ability to inquire, evaluate and appreciate all the wonderful experiences life has to offer.

Keep up to date with all the latest news and events.

Ring or email us with the push of a button.

Newsletter: View our latest newsletters.

Lunch order: Full list of all items

Calendar: Stay up to date on upcoming events and functions.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping