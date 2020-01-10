St. Mary's International School (ICSE) mobile app

St. Mary's International School (ICSE) mobile app is a simple and intuitive application focused on enhancing the communication between teachers and parents. The school management, teachers, parents and students gets on a single platform to bring transparency in the entire system related to a childs activity. The aim is to not only enrich the learning experience of the students, but also enrich the lives of parents and teachers.

Salient features :

Announcements : The School management can reach out to parents, teachers and students all at once about important circulars. All users will receive notifications for these announcements. Announcements can contain attachments like images, PDF, etc.,

Messages : School Administrators, Teachers, Parents and Students can now effectively communicate with the new messages feature. Feeling connected is important right ?

Broadcasts : School administrators and teachers can send broadcast messages to a closed group about a class activity, assignment, parents meet, etc,.

Events : All the events such as Exams, Parents-Teachers meet, Holidays and Fee due dates will be listed in the institution calendar. You will be reminded promptly before important events. Our handy holidays list will help you plan your days in advance.

Features for Parents :

Student Timetable : Now you can see your kids timetable on the go. This weekly timetable will help you organise your kids schedule effectively. You can see the current timetable and upcoming class in the dashboard itself. Handy isn't it ?

Attendance Report : You will be notified instantly, when you kid is marked absent for a day or class. Attendance report for the academic year is available readily with all the details.

Fees : No more long queues. Now you can pay your school fees instantly on your mobile. All the upcoming fee dues will be listed in the events and you will be reminded with push notifications when the due date is getting closer.

Features for Teachers :

Teacher Timetable : No more shuffling your notebook to find your next class. This app will show your upcoming class in the dashboard. This weekly timetable will help you plan your day effectively.

Apply Leave : No need to find a desktop to apply for leave or no application forms to fill. Now you can apply for leaves from your mobile. You can track your leave application until acted by your manager.

Leaves Report : Access the list of all your leaves for an academic year. Know your available leave credits, No of leaves taken for different leave types.

Mark Attendance : You can mark attendance right from the classroom with your mobile. It is easier than ever to mark the absentees and access the attendance report of a class.

My Class : If you are a batch tutor, now you can mark attendance for your class, access students profiles, class time table, list of subjects and teachers. This will make your day lighter we believe.

Please Note : If you have multiple students studying in our school and the school records have the same mobile number for all your students, you can swap the students profile in the app by tapping on the student name from the left slider menu and then swap the student profile.