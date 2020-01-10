St. Mary's School is a Preschool - 8th grade Catholic School in Greenville, OH. St. Mary's has dedicated staff, faculty and volunteers whom. in conjunction with the students parents, instill strong Catholic values and premiere primary school education in each of our students. The students arrive at high school ready for the challenge and on many occasions one of our graduates is the valedictorian or salutatorian of the class. Students receive top notch education that allows them to join the advanced classes in high school. After school clubs such as Rosary club are available for the students to join. All classrooms have up-to-date technology available to all students to enhance their education opportunities. We hope that you find our mobile app rich with information and faith formation.