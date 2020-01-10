The official App of St. Marys Episcopal School.

St. Mary's Episcopal School is a private, independent school for girls from age 2 through 12th grade. It is the oldest private school in Memphis, Tennessee. The mission of St. Mary's is to provide a superior educational experience for girls that will encourage and enable each student to reach her individual potential. Now staying in touch and up to date with St. Marys is easier and more enjoyable than ever before and everything you want to know about St. Marys is at your fingertips.

Some of the features include:

*NOTIFICATIONS - Get instant updates and important announcements

*NEWS - Stay up to date with the latest news

*EVENTS - See whats happening at St. Marys and add events directly to your phones calendar

*DIRECTORY Easily find the information you need and add contacts to your phone

*ATHLETICS - Show your school spirit and check the latest scores and schedules!