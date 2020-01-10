At St Marys School we are always looking at best ways of communication to everyone in our community, and we believe this app will help!

St Marys is a Catholic Primary School located in Echuca, Victoria, Australia.

Stay connected to St Marys from where ever you are via your phone.

Keep up to date with all the latest news and events from St Marys.

~Ring or email us with the push of a button.

~Newsletter: View the latest editions of the whole school and the different learning community newsletters.

~Lunch Orders: Can't find your menu? Don't worry, get it directly from your phone via the St Marys app.

~Calendar: Stay up to date on upcoming events and functions.

~Links to our P&F Facebook page, schoolinterviews online and PAM (Parent Access Module)

~Receive reminders and alerts to school events and deadlines for notices/forms etc; to be returned