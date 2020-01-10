X

St Mary's - Dandenong for Android

By Fraynework Free

By Fraynework

The St Mary's, Dandenong App keeps students, families and the broader school community connected and up to date with the latest information from St Mary's School.

App features include:

News panel with a latest news feed direct from the school website

Notifications system allowing you to subscribe to alerts and reminders from the school

Events calendar providing a listing of upcoming events

Documents library which contains newsletters, forms and policies

Gallery which showcases school life through images and video

Contact information and website link

The St Mary's School App is brought to you through the Victorian Catholic Schools Website Service (VCSWS) and powered by Fraynework.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5

General

Release January 10, 2020
Date Added January 10, 2020
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

