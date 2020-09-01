An easy to use, easy to access tool for the St Mary's DSG, Kloof community.to stay up to date with all the day to day news, information and school schedules.

The SMDSGK App contains all the information that our parents, staff and pupils need to know on a daily basis. such as news, calendars, staff email addresses, extra-curricular activities, contact information and much more.

Communicate directly with the school from within the App.

Critical alerts will ensure that you receive all the news that just cant wait.

Create your own personal profile and schedule so that you will never miss an event.