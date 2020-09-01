St. Mary's Convent School Narwana app is innovative approach for Communication between School Admin, Teachers and Parents.It will develop strong relationship among teacher , admin and parent.

Parent can track the buses and will get notification on bus arrival. Parent can access homework and notice very quickly.Parent will able to see list of all holiday.Parent can also see the all video of subject.Parent can also check performance of their kids.

Teacher can mark attendance of class. Teacher can send homework and also notice to class or particular student.

Teacher can also approve the home work of their junior teacher.Teacher also able to see list of all holidays.

Admin can track all classes , teacher time table, class performance, uses , and driver.Admin can send notification to parent about delay in school bus . School admin can send notification to school, class, teacher and particular student.