St. Marys College, the pioneer First Grade College for women in the District, affiliated to the University of Calicut is situated in the heart of Thrissur, the cultural capital of Kerala.

It was established in 1946 with the affiliation of Madras University and administered by the CMC (Congregation of the Mother of Carmel) sisters of Nirmala Province in the Roman Catholic Church of Thrissur Archdiocese. It soon grew into a full-fledged First Grade College with two Post-Graduate courses in Economics and English Literature. In 1964, Mercy College was started in Palakkad, a town backward in literacy, under the same Management. In 1967, St. Marys was bifurcated, the Pre-Degree section remaining in Thrissur and the Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate sections being shifted to Cheroor and finally became a new First Grade College, viz, Vimala College.

In 1975, the Colleges under the Management were registered as a society, viz, CMC Educational Society under the Travancore-Cochin Literary, Scientific and Charitable Societies Registration Act XII. In 1979, with the commencement of degree courses, St. Marys once again regained its status as a First Grade College. In 1981, Carmel College was started in Mala under the same Management. All the four Colleges are functioning quite successfully, and smoothly maintaining a high standard in academic and non-academic matters.

In 1987, the Management was trifurcated, and St.Marys and Vimala Colleges remain under the CMC Educational Society, Thrissur, which has a credible history in the field of education.