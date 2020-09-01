Sign in to add and modify your software
The St. Mary's Catholic School in Mt. Carmel, IL mobile app is packed with features to help you pray, learn, and connect with the school community.
App Features Include:
News & Events,
School Contact Information,
Important Link,
Photo Submissions,
Digital Rosary,
Prayer Journal,
Sunday Readings,
Contact Information,
GPS Directions,
Common Catholic Prayers,
Order of the Mass,
Daily Readings,
Liturgy of the Hours,
Saint of the Day,
Bible,
Catechism,
Catholic Media and News Links,
Photo Gallery,
Social Media integration,
and Push Notifications
Saint Mary School in Mount Carmel, Illinois