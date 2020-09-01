Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
A bespoke smartphone application which allows parents to stay in touch with their childs school.
The app has a number of features including news, social network feeds, food menus, uniform purchasing, events calendar, push notifications and much more.
The Phenix School App helps keep parents updated on school issues such as closures and important dates to remember.