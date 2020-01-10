School Philosophy: The ultimate goal of St. Marys is to serve the people in Avoyelles Parish by providing their children with quality Catholic formation and education. Because parents from surrounding communities choose to send their children to St. Marys, the school strives to serve their interests in as much as those same interests correspond with the schools mission. The total educational and spiritual development of the child is the primary focus of the school. Our goal here at St. Marys is to ensure that each child attending the school will grow to his/her maximum potential. In order to attain our mission as a Catholic school, we strive to adhere strictly to the Catholic philosophy of education and to provide an environment in which excellence can prevail.

