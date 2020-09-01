Join or Sign In

St Mary's AGS for Android

By Digistorm Education Free

By Digistorm Education

Bridge the gap between home and school with the St Mary's Anglican Girls' School app, developed by Digistorm. Receive instant information about St Mary's Anglican Girls' School, push notifications for urgent updates, school newsletters and more.

Key features of the St Mary's Anglican Girls' School app:

Notices: the Notices module provides St Mary's Anglican Girls' School with the ability to keep their community informed with important information, with push notifications for urgent school notices

Calendar: the Calendar module displays all events occurring in the current week or those that are up-and-coming. Events can easily be subscribed to, shared and saved for later

Newsletter: the Newsletter module allows St Mary's Anglican Girls' School to share electronic newsletters, directly to the app

Other features such as a quick and easy Contact Directory help you to reach St Mary's Anglican Girls' School with the tap of a button

Settings allows you to manage the frequency and type of notifications that you receive from St Marys.

Developed by Digistorm - Software for Smarter Schools.

What's new in version 1.0.13

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.0.13

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
