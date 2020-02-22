St. Lukes Care Anywhere is the convenient way to get medical attention right when you need itno appointment necessary.
From your phone, tablet or computer, at home or work, its never been easier for patients to access the expertise of St. Lukes Care Anywhere. Connect within minutes. Get a diagnosis or a prescription from a healthcare provider, when appropriate. All in one 10minute session.
Why St. Lukes Care Anywhere?
Mobile or web
Less waiting
No travel or parking
Convenient prescriptions when appropriate
Physicians available 24/7 365 days/year with no appointment needed
All physicians are U.S. trained and board certified.
Some of the conditions treated with St. Lukes Care Anywhere are:
Bronchitis
Cough
Sinus Infection
Sore Throat
Urinary Tract Infection
Vomiting
Diarrhea
Fever
Pinkeye
Flu
Sprains and Strains
Cold
Respiratory Infection
Mild to Moderate Headaches will triage but will not prescribe.
For more information please call 1-866-STLUKES
