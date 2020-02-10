X

St. Lukes Care Anywhere is the convenient way to get medical attention right when you need itno appointment necessary.

From your phone, tablet or computer, at home or work, its never been easier for patients to access the expertise of St. Lukes Care Anywhere. Connect within minutes. Get a diagnosis or a prescription from a healthcare provider, when appropriate. All in one 10minute session.

Why St. Lukes Care Anywhere?

Mobile or web

Less waiting

No travel or parking

Convenient prescriptions when appropriate

Physicians available 24/7 365 days/year with no appointment needed

All physicians are U.S. trained and board certified.

Some of the conditions treated with St. Lukes Care Anywhere are:

Bronchitis

Cough

Sinus Infection

Sore Throat

Urinary Tract Infection

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Fever

Pinkeye

Flu

Sprains and Strains

Cold

Respiratory Infection

Mild to Moderate Headaches will triage but will not prescribe.

For more information please call 1-866-STLUKES

Note: If you use Apple Health, you can choose to share your health information with the provider during your virtual video visit, such as heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, blood glucose levels, weight, nutritional information, and respiratory rate.

