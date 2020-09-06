Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
St.Joseph's High School is an app from St.Joseph's High School, Nagarjuna Sagar. With this app, all the parents will be able to track their kids information on various events, important dates, achievements, news, circulars etc along with daily and weekly homework and their Assessment Reports.
The app is built on the communication platform appcom by pyrus it solutions.