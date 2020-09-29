Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

St.Josephs College(Autonomous) for iOS

By Ipomo Communications India Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Ipomo Communications India Limited

St. Joseph's College (Autonomous), Bangalore is one of the oldest colleges in the State of Karnataka with a history of more than 130 years behind it.

It imparts graduate, post-graduate and research education while searching, renewing and expanding itself, attempting to be ever relevant to the changing situations of the times.

The College believes in the Jesuit and constitutional ideal of contributing towards a society of equality, fraternity and liberty through an admission policy of preferential option for the poor. Merit is understood in a larger perspective here.

While it is the desire of the college to provide quality education to as many young men and women from all of sections of society, it proactively extends support to students who lack opportunities.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.018

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.018

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now