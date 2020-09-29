St. Joseph's College (Autonomous), Bangalore is one of the oldest colleges in the State of Karnataka with a history of more than 130 years behind it.

It imparts graduate, post-graduate and research education while searching, renewing and expanding itself, attempting to be ever relevant to the changing situations of the times.

The College believes in the Jesuit and constitutional ideal of contributing towards a society of equality, fraternity and liberty through an admission policy of preferential option for the poor. Merit is understood in a larger perspective here.

While it is the desire of the college to provide quality education to as many young men and women from all of sections of society, it proactively extends support to students who lack opportunities.