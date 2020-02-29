X

St Joseph's College for iOS

By Berkfield Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Berkfield Limited

We are a warm and caring Lasallian community. St Josephs provides a stimulating and challenging environment for students to study, learn, grow and develop into young adults who are ready and prepared for further and higher education or to take their place in the workforce.I believe that every student needs to be given opportunities to showcase their unique talents. At St Josephs we challenge students to fulfil their potential in every aspect of their lives; academic, sporting, artistic, social and spiritual. Academic achievement and attainment are hugely important aspects of measurable success and are built upon the personal and social development of the students.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release February 29, 2020
Date Added February 29, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping