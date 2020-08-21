St.Josephs Digital Class is an application for faculties of the schools through the School ERP called Info School Plus. Faculties can track their class activities, daily timetable, student details, attendance and photo gallery of the school's activities. The features of the app are dynamically changed according to the faculty roles. Online class.

Features:

1. Login with Username and Password

2. Overall attendance status of faculties and students to Principal,

3. Staff Information for Principal,

4. Search students and view their attendance, remarks, etc.

5. Register attendance for a class,

6. Modify the attendance of a class,

7. Remarks registration of a student by faculties,

8. Message sending,

9. View Absentees,

10. Exam Time table of the classes which are assigned to the faculty

11. Daily Time Table for faculty

12. Online Class