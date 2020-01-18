X

St John's Parent STA for Android

By Elitech Lab Free

Mobile parent app part of a unique school transport software suite. Parents and guardians receive private notifications to their smart phone, showing collection and drop off points of their children whilst they are on their school bus route. Advanced parent notifications of bus departure, arrival and proximity location(one stop away from pick up or destination). Parents can make temporary route changes for their children as well as report their absence easily with our integrated messaging module.

Both schools and parents will enjoy a level of safety, security and convenience required by all, whilst children use the school transport for daily routes as well as field trips and excursions.

Privacy policy: http://schoolbustrackerapp.com/privacy-policy.html

Terms of use: http://schoolbustrackerapp.com/terms-of-service.html

