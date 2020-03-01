X

St John's Model English High School for Android

By EdusoftErp Free

Developer's Description

By EdusoftErp

EdusoftErp is Parent Mobile App for school communications. Parents will be able to view their child Messages, Attendance, Fees Details, Notices, and many more. Also parent will be able to pay their fees through mobile app. Parent will get notification for any new updates. School will send the daily alert on parent mobile app.

Features:

1. My Message

2. Student Profile

3. Fees Details

4. Notices

5. Attendance Details

6. Home Work

7. Holiday Details

8. PTA Details

9. Class & Exam Time Table

10. Result Details

11. Library Details

12. Online Payment Gateway

And Many More Features.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping