EdusoftErp is Parent Mobile App for school communications. Parents will be able to view their child Messages, Attendance, Fees Details, Notices, and many more. Also parent will be able to pay their fees through mobile app. Parent will get notification for any new updates. School will send the daily alert on parent mobile app.

Features:

1. My Message

2. Student Profile

3. Fees Details

4. Notices

5. Attendance Details

6. Home Work

7. Holiday Details

8. PTA Details

9. Class & Exam Time Table

10. Result Details

11. Library Details

12. Online Payment Gateway

And Many More Features.