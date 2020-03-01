EdusoftErp is Parent Mobile App for school communications. Parents will be able to view their child Messages, Attendance, Fees Details, Notices, and many more. Also parent will be able to pay their fees through mobile app. Parent will get notification for any new updates. School will send the daily alert on parent mobile app.
Features:
1. My Message
2. Student Profile
3. Fees Details
4. Notices
5. Attendance Details
6. Home Work
7. Holiday Details
8. PTA Details
9. Class & Exam Time Table
10. Result Details
11. Library Details
12. Online Payment Gateway
And Many More Features.
