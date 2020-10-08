Join or Sign In

St. John's Lutheran School for Android

By Aware3, LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Aware3, LLC

We are Christ-centered We believe the Bible is the completely accurate and true Word of God. We believe we have salvation and eternal life through faith alone, by the grace of God and not by anything we have earned or accomplished for ourselves. We believe in Jesus Christ as our Savior, the Lord of our lives. These core beliefs impact and influence every aspect of our school. Our School Mission Statement says it clearly: St. Johns Lutheran School will equip the family of God to joyfully and boldly make Disciples of Christ as we KNOW Jesus and one another, GROW to be more like Him and SOW His love in word and deed. Our purpose is to prepare children for today, for tomorrow, and forever.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 36.3.0

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 36.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

