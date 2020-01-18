St John's Lutheran School, Kingaroy is a co-educational P-9 Independent School with a kindergarten co-located on site. As a Lutheran school we are committed to providing a quality education in a christian environment. Our school focuses on Relationships, Responsibility and results while valuing faith, friendship and family.

We're pleased to have worked with App City to develop our School App. This app will give parents and friends the opportunity to be kept informed of the school's activities through notifications, events, photos and newsletters.

Download it today to take advantage of these wonderful features-

Messages- Receive up to date news and information

Calendar- View all up and coming events

Absences- Send in your child's absences via the app form

Gallery- View our school photo albums

Newsletters- View our newsletters

Staff- See all our staff and their contact details for easy and fast emailing.

Tuck Shop- Easy access to online tuck shop ordering

Plus much, much more..