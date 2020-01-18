X

St John's Lutheran School for Android

By App City Australia Free

Developer's Description

By App City Australia

St John's Lutheran School, Kingaroy is a co-educational P-9 Independent School with a kindergarten co-located on site. As a Lutheran school we are committed to providing a quality education in a christian environment. Our school focuses on Relationships, Responsibility and results while valuing faith, friendship and family.

We're pleased to have worked with App City to develop our School App. This app will give parents and friends the opportunity to be kept informed of the school's activities through notifications, events, photos and newsletters.

Download it today to take advantage of these wonderful features-

Messages- Receive up to date news and information

Calendar- View all up and coming events

Absences- Send in your child's absences via the app form

Gallery- View our school photo albums

Newsletters- View our newsletters

Staff- See all our staff and their contact details for easy and fast emailing.

Tuck Shop- Easy access to online tuck shop ordering

Plus much, much more..

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping