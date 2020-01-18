Now a days parents and teachers both are busy with their daily schedules to call or email each other. And also its been difficult to communicate with the family members while they drop or pickup their children at school. In this scenario My Communication App makes communication easy with parents.

St. John's High School (E.M) provides more specified features of communication with parent. At My Communication App, a teacher has a facility to send message a single student or can broadcast a common message to the whole class. So, it save time and energy for the teachers and the chatting is also possible in broader aspect to message all the students at the same time same message.

Any parent can be privately messaged by the teacher or share an announcement on class stories or instantly share videos and photos. Students in their own digital portfolios have a facility to share their work too.

Track the student development by aligning your classroom observation and assignments with your curriculum; this can be easily shared with their families too. This app includes attendance tracking, digital dairy for day care programs, specially designed tools for school and much more

This web-based school monitoring system software application is a powerful as well as a reliable online neighbourhood to bring parents, instructors & trainees on a common interactive system. It is a paperless workplace automotive solution for today's modern schools.

Main Features:

Student Profile

Digital Diary

Messages

Pictures

Video Link

Fee Details

Attendance Details

Marks/Grade Details