This app allows all our campuses to stay connected with the gospel ministry of St. John's by providing the following:

- Sunday Bulletin and Announcements on Your Device

- Watch or Listen to Sermons

-Access to our Church and School Newsletters

-The ability to effortlessly give to support the gospel ministry of St. John's

-Grow in your faith through Bible Study and devotions

-Updates on the WELS

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 3.12.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
