This app allows all our campuses to stay connected with the gospel ministry of St. John's by providing the following:
- Sunday Bulletin and Announcements on Your Device
- Watch or Listen to Sermons
-Access to our Church and School Newsletters
-The ability to effortlessly give to support the gospel ministry of St. John's
-Grow in your faith through Bible Study and devotions
-Updates on the WELS
