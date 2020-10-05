Join or Sign In

St. Isaac's Cathedral of St Petersburg for Android

By Localoud Free

By Localoud

In 35 minutes this English audio-guide will bring you through the history of one of the most beautiful and the fourth largest cathedral in the world. This cathedral is a real symbol of St. Petersburg, brought to life by emperor's ambitions, storing jewels of the European art. It was preserved by Russian people even during severest periods of their history and now it may tell you its story.

This audio-guide was developed by Localoud with one of the most professional local guides, Victoria Romanenkova and is accompanied by authors' photographs of St. Isaacs interiors.

The guide works offline. Its extremely simple interface will be convenient even for those who have never used mobile applications before.

The Cathedral is located in the tourist centre of St. Petersburg near the 'Admiralteyskaya' metro station and is open for visitors every day except Wednesdays from 10.30 till 17.30.

Release October 5, 2020
Date Added October 5, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

