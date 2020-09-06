Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

St Edmund's College for Android

By Digistorm Education Free

Developer's Description

By Digistorm Education

Developed in partnership with Digistorm Education, the St Edmunds app is designed to allow St Edmund's College parents, teachers and students to access important information about events and daily activities.

The St Edmund's College app is updated daily to ensure that the school community is able to keep their finger on the pulse of the school. The app includes the following information:

Calendar:

The event calendar ensures that you are constantly up-to-date and in the loop with the events of St Edmund's College. Not sure when the Fete is on? Check the calendar.

Notices:

The notices section keeps you informed of important daily notices as they become available. Push Notifications will also be sent to inform you of any urgent or important information. Buses are late? The notice section will alert you.

Newsletter:

Receive the latest newsletter directly through the app, or peruse the newsletter archive.

Contact:

Call and email important college contacts. Want to speak to the reception? Call them straight from the app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.0.7

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 4.0.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now