Developed in partnership with Digistorm Education, the St Edmunds app is designed to allow St Edmund's College parents, teachers and students to access important information about events and daily activities.

The St Edmund's College app is updated daily to ensure that the school community is able to keep their finger on the pulse of the school. The app includes the following information:

Calendar:

The event calendar ensures that you are constantly up-to-date and in the loop with the events of St Edmund's College. Not sure when the Fete is on? Check the calendar.

Notices:

The notices section keeps you informed of important daily notices as they become available. Push Notifications will also be sent to inform you of any urgent or important information. Buses are late? The notice section will alert you.

Newsletter:

Receive the latest newsletter directly through the app, or peruse the newsletter archive.

Contact:

Call and email important college contacts. Want to speak to the reception? Call them straight from the app.