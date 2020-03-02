X

St Dominics College is a private Catholic Secondary School, which has a commitment to creating a caring environment where excellence in Education is evident within the Catholic Tradition and the Spirit of Edmund Rice.

This app allows parents to access important information about events and daily activities at the school. The app includes information on:

Calendar:

The event calendar ensures that you are constantly up-to-date with upcoming events.

Alerts:

Alerts keep you informed of important daily notices as they become available. Push Notifications are sent to inform you of any urgent or important information.

Newsletter:

Receive the latest newsletter directly through the app. You can also browse the newsletter archive.

Contact list:

Call and email important school contacts straight from the app.

Forms:

Links to online forms and payments

Get Social:

View the school's social feeds from within the app

