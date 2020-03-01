X

St. David's Lutheran Church for Android

With the St. David's Evangelical Lutheran Church App you'll always be only a tap away from our church's sermons, calendar, events, Blog, and more!

- Instant access to sermons past sermons.

- Add events directly to your device calendar.

- Integrated Maps and directions.

- Receive Important Alert Notifications.

-Sign up for events.

- Blogs, Social Network Integration, Pictures, More!

Thank you for downloading the St. David's Evangelical Lutheran Church App!

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 4.11.12

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
