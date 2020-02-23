Welcome at the world of technological advancement, Welcome at SchoolEye! SchoolEye, integrated school ERP, is a brainchild of Delhi NCR based V3M Technologies and offers end-to-end solution for managing academic, financial and operational requirements of educational institutions. Whether your kindergarten is located at Delhi NCR or managing a University, College, School in India, our school management software automates the entire functioning of your organization ensuring smooth and effective functioning.

Making management and students work easier and enabling administration to focus more on core competencies are main peculiarities of our school ERP software. The software is helpful for entire education fraternity ranging from teachers, parents and students and acts as single point of contact for obtaining any piece of information pertaining to school management or students. User-friendly interface, easy to understand and safely secured with SSL encryption are few features of our software, which make us most renowned service provider of school ERP in Delhi, India.

School Eye school management software is easy-to-customize software. While developing the software, our experts have taken necessary care to make its interface interactive for users and embedded it with necessary features. Still at any point of time, you feel to seek technological or any other support, our team of qualified technicians remain on their toes to help you.